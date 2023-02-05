Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,420 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $48,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $85.30 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

