The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. SouthState Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HIG. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $74.77 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,060,119.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,217 shares of company stock worth $4,208,131. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

