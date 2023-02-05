Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 6,510 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $74.54 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

