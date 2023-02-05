Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 558 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.80.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $323.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.63 and its 200 day moving average is $308.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $658.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

