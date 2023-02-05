KBC Group NV Purchases 133 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after purchasing an additional 142,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 54,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,671 shares of company stock worth $13,799,421. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $259.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.25.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

