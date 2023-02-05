McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

