RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

