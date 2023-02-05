LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,453,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,181,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,625 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 9,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.