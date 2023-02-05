New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $25,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.09.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $221.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

