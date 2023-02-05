Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $189.98 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average of $217.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

