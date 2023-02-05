Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Apollo Global Management worth $22,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,958. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

