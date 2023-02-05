New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Timken were worth $24,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 104,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

Timken Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.