New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 35,842 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,842 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Brown & Brown worth $25,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after buying an additional 725,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,821,000 after buying an additional 284,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,595,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,985,000 after buying an additional 98,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,692,000 after buying an additional 42,899 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

