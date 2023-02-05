Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graco were worth $26,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $71.31 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

