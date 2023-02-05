Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 131 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after purchasing an additional 357,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,187.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $964.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $920.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

