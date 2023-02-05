Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $15,571,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 416,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 248,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 187,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

