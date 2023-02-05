Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 7,737 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

