Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,722 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,745 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,807,000 after purchasing an additional 714,509 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,015,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,366,000 after purchasing an additional 103,903 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,296,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,749,000 after purchasing an additional 174,667 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $31.46 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.