Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 9.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after buying an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

ENB stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

