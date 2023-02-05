New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Jacobs Solutions worth $25,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,676 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $89,086,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,979,000 after purchasing an additional 383,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $125.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.