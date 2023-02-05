Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Releases Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.84 earnings per share.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $154.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.66. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $168.65.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

PIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Articles

