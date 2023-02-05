OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,930,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 393,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

