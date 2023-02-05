Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 142.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $442,000.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IBDP opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

