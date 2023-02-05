Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 3,612 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61.

