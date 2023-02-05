Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 457 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $148.95 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average is $153.85.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

