Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 97.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 954,453 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $27,848.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633 over the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.49 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

