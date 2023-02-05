Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,640,000 after buying an additional 504,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $205.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Stories

