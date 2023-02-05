Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 7,358 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,500,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,452,000 after buying an additional 1,751,459 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,899 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,205,000 after purchasing an additional 46,710 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $30.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

