Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $446,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,108,697 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,000 after buying an additional 438,693 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,212,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,146,000 after buying an additional 375,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after buying an additional 172,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $93.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.49. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.