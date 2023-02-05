Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 132 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $237.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $256.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

