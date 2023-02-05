8,485 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 260.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

