Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 296 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 171,184.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,515,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $243.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.79 and a 200 day moving average of $222.91.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

