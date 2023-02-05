Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,344 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
SMH opened at $248.93 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $290.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.50 and a 200-day moving average of $213.92.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
