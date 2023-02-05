Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,211 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Merit Medical Systems worth $19,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 31.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $8,583,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Merit Medical Systems Profile

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $73.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $76.14.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

