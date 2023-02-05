JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $67,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $241,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,927,325 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

