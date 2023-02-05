Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1,815.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,733 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $26,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $432,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $185.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.16. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $213.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

