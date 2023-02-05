Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 19,382 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,382 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of Pegasystems worth $24,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $102.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.35%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

