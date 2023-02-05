Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Up 1.8 %

HUBB stock opened at $241.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.43. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.