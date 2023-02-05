Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $679.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $611.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.13. The company has a market capitalization of $273.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

