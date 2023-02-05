Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,877,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of IDEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IDEX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,705,000 after acquiring an additional 152,391 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,286,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $229.84 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.13%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

