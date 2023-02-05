Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326,289 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $27,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $4,666,350. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

