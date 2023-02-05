Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 775,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $126,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.55. The company has a market capitalization of $430.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,365 shares of company stock worth $34,927,325 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

