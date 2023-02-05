Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 112,359 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,315 shares of company stock worth $17,087,532. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $433.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

