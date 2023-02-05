OLD National Bancorp IN Has $351,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $62.41 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

