Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,863 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Bilibili worth $20,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 49.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 52.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $814.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

