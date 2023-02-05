OLD National Bancorp IN Has $344,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LKQ were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in LKQ by 3.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 286,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 6.3% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Trading Down 2.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.