Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 52.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $703,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840,907 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $84,466,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after buying an additional 765,801 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,093,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 519,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 476,320 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ST opened at $53.29 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

