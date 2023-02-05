Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 839,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,738,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $21,982,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

