Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 24,096 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Shares of PXD opened at $220.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $200.09 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

