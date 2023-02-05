Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Booking were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,455.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,153.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,972.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,475.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

